Darren Criss to Play Gianni Versace's Killer in American Crime Story

He's set to play the Filipino-American serial killer, Andrew Cunanan.
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/darrencriss
It's official: American Crime Story will be returning to television in 2018. It will be featuring two back-to-back seasons, the second of which is the well-anticipated reenactment of Italian designer Gianni Versace's tragic death in 1997.

To add to the suspense, the show's executive producer Ryan Murphy also announced two of the show's lead cast members. Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez will play Gianni, while former Glee star Darren Criss was cast as the Filipino-American serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/edgarramirez25

Edgar Ramirez, the Venezuelan actor cast as Gianni Versace

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/darrencriss

Darren Criss, the former Glee star and Fil-Am actor cast as Andrew Cunanan

No updates yet as to who will be portraying Donatella Versace. Despite all the rumors that Lady Gaga will be filling the role, Ryan denied the possibility of such happening. According to him, filming would be difficult for the singer because of her schedule.

The show will be based on the book Vanity Favors by Maureen Orth, the Vanity Fair journalist who was investigating Andrew's crimes at the time.

