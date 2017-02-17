The Dos and Don'ts of Posting Art on Instagram

It's Art Fair Week again! With this celebration of the arts, we know how exciting it is to go to the fair and partake in the activities whether you're a buyer or not. So if you're a humble spectator with a penchant for the arts, we've rounded up some tips you can employ to enjoy the festivities without being disrespectful to the works of art surrounding you. We've also included some Instagram tips below for the artists who want to rev up their social media presence!

Don't just take selfies with the art.

IMAGE Daniel Evangelista

Art featured: Of the deflection of contestation, by Ferdie Montemayor

There's nothing wrong with taking a photo of yourself next to an art, but give it the respect it deserves by showcasing its beauty and highlighting it for what it is. Just the way you want your OOTD to be captured, present it in the best possible way that honors the artist.

Do think about the captions.

IMAGE Daniel Evangelista

Art featured: Theatre, by Tromarama

Background: This Indonesian artist trio (Febie Babyrose, Herbert Hans, and Ruddy Hatumena) explores the impact of the digital technology on our lives, and how it changes our perception. Seemingly trapped inside a television, the work is hinged on the question: Am I the viewer or the viewed?

Add some interesting back story to your creation to pull in your readers. Be more human if you want to rack up more social engagement. That said, be sure to also interact with your followers in the comment section. You can even add some hashtags to improve recall and your online searchability!

Don't touch the art.

IMAGE Daniel Evangelista

Art featured: The Settlement, Mark Justiniani

Adding a human element is an old Instagram trick, but it doesn't apply to all creations. Employ this trick only to interactive art pieces that needs a human element to help the eye focus and understand the work. Otherwise, do not touch the art!

Do scale.

IMAGE Daniel Evangelista

Art featured: Drink, Paint, and Die #1 & #2, Juan Alcazaren (left) and Left of Here, by MM Yu (right)

Let your audience know just how tiny or massive the art is and let them revel in awe on the amount of work the artist has put into that masterpiece, hence understanding its price tag. (This could also apply to artists, whose online buyers will need to gauge the size of the piece before purchasing.)

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Do pay attention to the details.

IMAGE Daniel Evangelista

Art featured: Scissor Sister, Eugenia Alcalde

You don't always have to fit the whole piece in the frame. Keep the mystery and let others be intrigued by the art by focusing only on some details.

Do credit.

IMAGE Daniel Evangelista

Art featured: Greater Heights Together, by Ferdiand Cacnio

Let the name of your favorite artist be known! Artists pour their heart and soul into every piece of art they make. The least you can do, if you're not buying, is to keep their name tied to their art. Don't forget to geotag the location so others will know where to go, too!

Visit Art Fair 2017 at The Link Carpark in Makati and Mark Justiniani's The Settlement at the Ayala Museum until February 19.