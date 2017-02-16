 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Culture | By - 5 hours ago

Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu to Star in Crazy Rich Asians Movie

We can already imagine her as Rachel Chu!
Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu to Star in Crazy Rich Asians Movie
IMAGE Getty Images
We can already imagine her as Rachel Chu!
Shares
Pin
Comments

From TV to the silver screen, Constance Wu is now reportedly in the talks with Warner Brothers for an upcoming lead role in the much-awaited Crazy Rich Asians movie.

Director Jon M. Chu will be adapting Kevin Kwan's bestselling novel and will feature an all-Asian cast. Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim will pen the film centering on the opulent lives of wealthy Chinese families in Singapore. Constance is slated to portray Rachel Chu, an American-born Chinese economics professor who travels to Singapore for the wedding of Nick's (her boyfriend) best friend, and then eventually discovers her boyfriend's massive fortune in the process.

Constance is known for her role as the matriarch Jessica Huang from the American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
7 Fashion Lessons We Learned From Crazy Rich Asians’ Astrid Leong
7 Fashion Lessons We Learned From Crazy Rich Asians’ Astrid Leong
Here's Why You Need To Watch "fresh Off The Boat"
Here's Why You Need To Watch "fresh Off The Boat"
Our 'crazy Rich Asians' Dream Cast
Our 'crazy Rich Asians' Dream Cast
Filipino Designer Kate Torralba Auditions For Crazy Rich Asians
Filipino Designer Kate Torralba Auditions For Crazy Rich Asians

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , , , , ,
COMMENTS