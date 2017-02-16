Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu to Star in Crazy Rich Asians Movie

From TV to the silver screen, Constance Wu is now reportedly in the talks with Warner Brothers for an upcoming lead role in the much-awaited Crazy Rich Asians movie.

Director Jon M. Chu will be adapting Kevin Kwan's bestselling novel and will feature an all-Asian cast. Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim will pen the film centering on the opulent lives of wealthy Chinese families in Singapore. Constance is slated to portray Rachel Chu, an American-born Chinese economics professor who travels to Singapore for the wedding of Nick's (her boyfriend) best friend, and then eventually discovers her boyfriend's massive fortune in the process.

Constance is known for her role as the matriarch Jessica Huang from the American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.