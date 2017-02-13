Here's Where All Flower-Obsessed Girls Can Go This Valentine's Day

Whether or not you like receiving (or giving!) flowers on Valentine's Day, a trip to BloomTown: A Floral Affair at 8 Rockwell is well worth the journey to Makati. The installation features far more than your usual bouquets, after all—aside from Spruce's and Te Amo's classic fresh and dried blooms, you're also in for whimsically-shaped, rainbow-hued cotton candy creations at Pouf, pastries and "botanicakes" at Doughmestic PH, plus actual sugar-spun (read: edible) flowers at The Delightful Miss Joyce booth.

BloomTown is a project in collaboration with Preview's former Editor-in-Chief Pauline Juan and Creative Director Vince Uy's new Summit Media boutique agency DSGN.

Pauline poses with Divina, an arrangement made entirely out of sugar flowers.

"We wanted to do something for Valentine's that was a bit off-kilter," Pauline shares. "so we wanted to do flowers but not the usual roses. BloomTown is actually the first of a series of events, called Cur8ted by Rockwell, that we're doing with 8Rockwell."

Of the setup, Pauline says, "The stalls were actually anchored around the floral installations. The first one is called Divina and made of sugar flowers by Joyce Urieta of The Delightful Miss Joyce. Sugar flowers are something she's really passionate about. Look at her flowers, the detailing is insane—each one is handmade and hand painted. The spotted vanda, for example, takes a full 15 minutes per petal to paint. We were talking one day and she mentioned that one of her dreams is to do a sugar flower installation. This one is the first one she's done, and they are as stunning as they would look on one of her wedding cakes."

Oh, and did we mention that fashion designer Ken Samudio's also got a paper blossom-adorned stall offering his signature flower-inspired accessories? Grab a few pieces before they run out, because trust us, these are in demand.

Ken Samudio's paper flower installation Floral Symphony

The second [arrangement] is a paper flower installation by accessories designer Ken Samudio." Pauline adds. "Ken, in the early days, before he was swamped by orders from the likes of Moda Operandi, used to do paper installations for some of Preview's events. The result is this joyful floral fiesta called Floral Symphony."

"We wanted to have a weekend flower market vibe that has a rustic and country charm to contrast with 8 Rockwell's minimalist and modern interiors," Vince adds.

Visit BloomTown at the lobby of 8 Rockwell from February 9-14, 2017!

