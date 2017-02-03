Beyonce's Pregnancy Announcement Just Became the Most Liked Photo on Instagram

Following her pregnancy announcement yesterday, Beyonce's Instagram post was flooded with likes, about 9.1 million of them! The sudden liking spree catapulted her pregnancy photo to the top, making it the most liked Instagram photo in history.

The spot was previously held by Selena Gomez, who's sponsored post garnered around six million likes. If that wasn't enough, the star released the full set of her pregnancy photo shoot on her official website. Take a look at some of the snaps and you'll definitely see why the pop star set the bar high for pregnancy announcements.

Another win for Queen Bey!