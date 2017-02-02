 StyleBible Preview
Beyonce Is Pregnant and She's Having Twins

Double the fun!
We all know how Beyonce loves surprises. After all, who could forget how she dropped her eponymous album in 2013, it's release garnering surprise (no leaked tracks here!) and a full visual accompaniment in the form of short films made into music videos. 

But this time around, the pop star took it to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy, and with twins, no less! 

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/beyonce

She captioned the picture, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

Congratulations! 

