Aryanna Epperson Is OPM TV's Newest Host

Original Pinoy Music (OPM) has found a new home in TV and Aryanna Epperson is here to guide us through it.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/aryannaepperson

Introducing OPM TV, Viva Channel's newest TV hub that will turn the spotlight on the local music scene. "OPM TV is the new hangout on television where you can find your favorite Pinoy artists and music videos," says Aryanna as she gives us details on her new hosting stint. She also adds,"The shows I host are Fresh, Idol, and Hits. Fresh features the freshest hits and new music videos in the country. Idol spotlights one artist and talks about their various songs and music videos. Hits highlights some of our favorite and classic OPM hits by local artists."

"I'm super excited about my shows because I love music and I'm glad to share more information about local music. What I love about OPM TV is that it has a little something for everybody, including other shows such as Throwback, Emo, and Hataw. Since music is personal yet meant to be shared, OPM TV is the perfect show for music lovers out there," she muses.

You can watch OPM TV on the Viva Channel (Cignal cable).