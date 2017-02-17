 StyleBible Preview
Anne Curtis Just Threw the Ultimate Fitness Birthday Bash

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith
Without a doubt, the It girls have a knack for throwing the best parties. That doesn't only point to grand celebrations though, because they ace intimate gatherings as well!

Take Anne Curtis' birthday bash today for example. Being a certified fitness buff, Anne made her morning runs more festive by throwing a small fitness-themed party. How did she do it? Check out the photos below!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith

To kick off her this fitness bash, Anne and her friends did an awesome group workout. They went for hill sprints, which is basically a strength-building run. Think of it as the big mama of treadmill sprints!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/erwanheussaff

And of course, nothing beats a killer post-workout meal. Anne's fiancée Erwan Heussaff prepared this hearty pot for the occasion. It was no doubt a breakfast for champions!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/isabelledaza

In fact, even fellow (f)It girl Isabelle couldn't help herself from Instagramming the setup. If every workout ended this way, then sign us right up.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/annecurtissmith

They also had a pretty dessert corner. Makes us hungry just looking at those crispy bread rolls.

