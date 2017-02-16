10 Best Airports for Layovers

Traveling can be a little exhausting, and usually, airports aren't the most comfortable place to stay at if you have a connecting flight. But thankfully, there are some where you won't have to waste your precious time getting stuck at the terminal. Below are 10 airports that will let you maximize your layover time—who knows, theses countries may be your next destination!

1. Singapore Changi Airport

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/changiairport

What to do:

Take a dip in the Jacuzzi

Where: Terminal 1 Aerotal Airport Transit Hotel, Departure Transit Lounge, Level 3, Transit Area ( near D Gates)

Price: SGD17/person

Play video games

Where: terminal 3 Departure Transit Lounge, next to the Sunflower Garden, Level 3, Transit Area

Price: Free

Watch a movie

Where: Terminal 2 Departure Transit Lounge, near the Sunflower Garden, Level 3, Transit Area; Terminal 3 Departure Transit Lounge North, near the Ambassador Transit Lounge, Level 3, Transit Area

Price: Free!

Visit the Butterfly Garden

Where: Terminal 3 Departure Transit Lounge, Level 2 & 3, Transit Area

Price: Free

Take a city tour

Take the City Sights Tour package to go around the Merlion and Gardens by the Bay (available during the day) or the Heritage Tour to go to Little India and Kampong Glam (available in the evening).

Where: Terminal 2 & 3

Price: Free!

2. Tokyo Narita Airport

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/aalam91

What to do:

Inhale flavored oxygen at the Oxygen Lounge Juko

They say it relieves headaches and reduces the effects of jetlag!

Where: Terminal 1, Central Building, 3rd Floor, Post-Security, Narita, 282-8610

Price: 10-minute (600 yen) session and 20-minute (1,200 yen) session

Go on a self-guided tour to have more time to shop or get the volunteer-guided tours to let the locals show you around Narita.

Where: All terminals have a Narita Transit Program counter

Price: The tour is free, but you'll have to shoulder your transportation and establishment entrance fees, if there are any.

3. Seoul Incheon Airport

IMAGE TWITTER/IncheonAirport1

What to do:

Go ice skating!

Where: Ice Forest ice skating rink, B1

Price: 2000 to 4000 Korean Won for skating gears

Watch a Korean film

Where: CGV Theater, Transportation Center (CAT and KTX Station)

Price: Depends on the film

Play golf

Where: Hop on the free shuttle outside the Arrivals Exit 3 at third floor and get off on the third stop called International Business Complex.

Price: 30, 000 to 96, 000 Korean Won

Go on a city tour

There are many guided tours you can choose from. Minimum layover requirement though is 1.5 hours.

Price: Free!

4. Hong Kong International Airport

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/hongkongairport

Watch a film at the UA IMAX Theatre

Where: Level 6, Terminal 2

Explore the Aviation Discovery Centre

Where: Level 6, Terminal 2

Shop

Citygate Outlets

Where: 10 minutes from the airport via the S1 or S64 bus services.

Maritime Square

Where: Take the Airport Express and get off at Tsing Yi Railway Station. It takes about 35 minutes.

5. Doha Hamad International Airport

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/hiaqatar

What to do:

Go on a city tour

If you're flying with Qatar Airways, they can arrange a guided tour for you that will take you to four key landmarks: Souq Waqif for jewels, spices and traditional art, the beautiful Museum of Islamic Art (set by a seaside park), the Pearl-Qatar, (shops and restaurants galore) and the Katara Cultural Village

Where: Doha City Tour desk

Price: Free!

6. Istanbul Atatürk Airport

IMAGE dezeen.com

What to do:

Take the city tour!

Tour Istanbul will take you to key attractions of the city like Hippodrome Square, the Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace. The only catch? You'll need a minimum of a six-hour layover to get on the tour.

Explore the Aviation Museum

Where: Havacilik Müzesi , 2 km south of Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Price: Around P100

7. London Heathrow Airport

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/heathrow_airport

What to do:

Appreciate art at the British Airways Galleries

Where: Terminal 5, Arrivals, British Airways Galleries Lounge

Price: Free!

Go out and explore London!

As long as you have the necessary visa requirements, you can visit London's finest like the Village Life in Denham and Stoke Poges; Legoland Uk; Windsor castle; Little India in Southall and; Hampton Court Palace that are easy to locate and are near the airport.

8. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/taoyuan_international_airport

What to do:

See the Hello Kitty Gate

Where: Terminal 2

Price: Free!

Play videogames

Where: Terminal 2

Price: Free

Get on a free city tour.

You can choose between Tour A that ferries guests to the gorgeous Zushih Temple, about 14 miles outside of town, and on a trip to shop for pottery or Tour B that will let you visit Taiwan's famed landmarks like Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and Taipei 101.

Where: Tourist Service Centre in the main arrivals hall.

Price: Free!

9. Salt Lake International Airport

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/slcairport

What to do:

Explore the are around the Temple Square like City Creek Park and the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art.

Where: There's a free shuttle that will take you there.

Price: Free!

10. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/schiphol

What to do:

Explore the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam Schiphol

Where: Ground Level, between Piers E and F, Post-Security

Price: Free!

If you've got six hours or more for your layover, hop on a train and get into the city which is only 15 minutes away!

Price: Guided tours can get a little pricey but your can have your own self-guided tour! All you need is a roundtrip train ticket. It costs around P340 per person.