5 Ways You Can Enjoy A Party While Sober

As the holidays draw near, you're bound to attend parties almost every night just so you can spend time with all of your friends. But as reunions tend to get a bit rowdy and wild, you don't have the luxury of time to get wasted and recover the next day. So give your liver a much needed break every now and then, and learn the art of having fun without a drop of alcohol in your system.

via GIPHY

Be the bartender

You don't have to match every shot your friends take. You can just mix the drinks for everyone and at the same time, get to talk to people! Plus, if you make a killer cocktail, that one person who's sober enough to know will commend you!

Make new friends

via GIPHY

Socialize! Keep a pretend drink in your hand and keep the other person talking when you find your common ground. It's always fun to learn new things from other people.

Dance

via GIPHY

Get your groove on and head on to the dance floor. Drag a couple of girlfriends and move like it's nobody's business!

Be the historian

Snap and take photos to document the whole night. Trust me, your friends will thank you for preserving that fun night.

Bring a sober buddy

via GIPHY

The buddy system works, people! Bring a friend who can have fun as much as you without getting drunk. That's the best way to enjoy the party.