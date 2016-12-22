5 Super Simple Recipes For Healthy Midnight Snacking

The last thing we want to hear after getting back from the holiday break is, "uy, tumaba ka ah!" Lest you completely lose your cool and literally flip a table in frustration, why not take the extra preventive step and eat right, even while on vacation? If you find yourself craving for a little something something after the clock strikes midnight, be sure to snack on bites that are both satisfying and healthy. Good food shouldn't ever be tasteless! Below, five ultra-simple, super tasty recipes to cop for when your tummy starts growling in the wee hours of the night. Leave some for Santa.

Instead of ice cream, try chia seed pudding

Foresee yourself coming home late? Mix muesli, almond milk, sliced bananas, mango slivers, chia seeds, and honey in a bowl then leave in the fridge overnight. By the time you crawl back through the door after a long day, you'll have a guilt-free snack to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Instead of Chinese takeout, try stir-fried quinoa

It takes just 10 minutes to make—no, seriously! Throw leftover cooked quinoa into a pan with tamari (a gluten-free version of regular soy sauce. Buy at your nearest Japanese grocery!), a bit of onion, an egg, fresh pepper, and cilantro, then toss 'til tasty.

IMAGE giphy.com

Instead of chips, try oven-baked zucchini

Replace greasy, fried potato chips with this alternative. Bread thinly-sliced zucchini with a cocktail of wheat breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese (for extra tang and crunch!), and fat-free milk, then bake in your oven. Serve alongside a healthy dip! Speaking of which...

Instead of cheese, try cashew dip

Boil a cup of cashews in water, strain them, then mix in olive oil, onion powder, thyme, sea salt, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and a hint of tamari for a dip that tastes just like your favorite nacho cheese—minus the calories.

IMAGE giphy.com

Instead of fries, try roasted sweet potatoes

Toss your sliced sweet potatoes in olive oil, salt, and paprika, then leave in the oven for 20 mins at 450F. Easy peasy!