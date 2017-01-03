5 Stylish Planners to Get For 2017 (If You Don't Have One Yet!)

New year, new you! If one of your 2017 resolutions is to finally get organized, then we recommend starting with a planner—and not just any planner, mind you. We mean the ones that aren't only easy on the eyes (remember, you'll be staring at those pages for the next 365 days!), but handy organizers that actually help make your life a ton breezier. From discount passes to detachable leaves, we round up five of the country's best daybooks for your planning pleasure.

BELLE DE JOUR POWER PLANNER

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/bdjbuzz

Belle du Jour Power Planner, P680 (leather-bound), National Bookstore



Already a local cult favorite, Belle de Jour's charms never ever get old: cop one and you'll also get a booklet of discount coupons for brands like Parisian and Wacoal, plus food freebies from Mrs. Fields, Cupcakes by Sonja, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

DESIGN YOUR LIFE PLANNER

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/cnsdesigns

Design Your Life Planner, P595, Fully Booked



We're hooked on this book's quirky-cute graphics and adorable inclusive sticker packs! Look out for monthly themes, sugar-sweet color schemes, innovative fonts, and a serious case of organizing addiction.

PAPER & CO. MONOGRAMMED TRAVEL PLANNER

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/paperandco.ph

Paper & Co. Monnogrammed Travel Planner, P950, instagram.com/paperandco.ph



The epitome of elegance, Paper & Co.'s hardbound option is tasteful, classic, and—gasp—totally personalized. Open yours to find beautiful watercolor renditions of famous cities and landmarks worldwide (hint: for January, it's our very own Manila!).

UNDO CLOTHING ANY-YEAR PLANNER

IMAGE undoclothing.com

Undo Clothing Any-Year Planner, P875, undoclothing.com

Three things we love about Undo's sleek, chic offering: that divine marble-motif cover, those inside photos by Kimi Juan and Kyla Zuniga, and the fact that you can actually stock up on these and use them all year, any year. Brb, hoarding!

WRANGLER TRAVEL PLANNER

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/wranglerph

Wrangler Travel Planner, free with a minimum purchase of P3000, all Wrangler stores



Purchase P3000 worth of Wrangler goodies at any of their boutiques nationwide and you get yourself a travel planner bound in gorgeous brown leather, with 12 detachable booklets for lightweight lifting per month.