5 Holiday Novels to Sink Your Teeth Into

All year round, you’re bound to hear someone saying they’d love nothing more than to curl up in bed with a good book. Here’s the thing–curling up with a good book in December, a cup of hot cocoa in hand, with the cold wind blowing outside (no snow, Manila, sorry) is, bar none, a hundred times better. Take a trip to your favorite bookstore and pick up the following reads for a truly magical holiday season.

IMAGE Amazon.com

Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle

If rewatching Love Actually has become a non-negotiable Christmas morning tradition, then you’ll love this one: three authors combine to create three stories that beautifully intertwine with one another. Christmas, they say, is when you should tell the truth, and for Jubilee, Tobin, and Addie, love is right around the snow-covered corner.

“I knew it was beautiful, but knowing something is beautiful and caring about it are two very different things, and I didn't care.”

IMAGE Amazon.com

Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan

So you know how guys offer to buy you drinks at a bar? Wouldn’t it be even cooler if you met the love of your life at a book store? That’s exactly what happens to Dash, when a girl named Lily leaves a mysterious red notebook full of clues at a Manhattan used book shop. Interested? Heck, yes, he is. Nervous? A little bit, seeing as he’s never had a girlfriend before. In for an adventure? New York City in December is the perfect place to fall in love.

“But whether or not you are here, you are here—because these words are for you, and they wouldn't exist if you weren't here in some way.”

IMAGE Amazon.com

Skipping Christmas by John Grisham

The comedy Christmas with the Kranks is based on this sleeper hit, which features a boring suburban couple who decides to do away with their usual Yuletide traditions to save up for a Caribbean cruise. But their holiday-loving neighbors aren’t having any of it, and when kapitbahay chismis heats up, you know there’s bound to be some hijinks. The movie’s great to watch with your little cousins, but save the book for when you’re standing in line to buy last-minute Black Forest cake for noche buena.

“My children know nothing of Christmas. They have so little, and want so little, it makes me feel guilty for the mindless materialism of our culture.”

IMAGE Amazon.com

My True Love Gave to Me: Twelve Holiday Stories edited by Stephanie Perkins

Chomping at the bit for another collection of stories? When you’ve finished Let It Snow, your next conquest is this heartwarming anthology of holiday stories, and this time, there’s room for Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, and even New Year’s Eve. After all, we celebrate Christmas for four months around here–this book should tide you over for the whole season.

“Christmas Eve is my favorite... I think the anticipation is more fun than anything else. I kind of lost that. The idea that something - food, traditions, an arbitrary date on the calendar - can be special because we decide it should be. We make it special. Not just for ourselves, but for others.”

IMAGE Amazon.com

NOS4A2 by Joe Hill

Done with romance? A supernatural thriller just might do the trick. Joe Hill’s third novel and soon-to-be TV series tells the story of Charles Manx, a mysterious character who’s been known to abduct children and take them to a parallel world called “Christmasland”...and it’s not as festive as it sounds. This book is the perfect contrast to the noisy family gatherings and the cheerful excitement of the season.

“Fantasy was always only a reality waiting to be switched on.”