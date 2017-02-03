4 Other Pink Beaches in the Philippines You Should Visit Now

Well-known fact: the Philippines is positively dotted with breathtakingly beautiful beaches. Not-so-well-known fact: we also happen to be brimming with pink shores! Though a little harder to find than the usual white sand spots, they're defintely worth the hunt.

We're pretty sure you've already heard of the rose-tinted Santa Cruz Island in Zamboanga—which, by the way, has been declared completely safe by Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, who visited the island just last December to survey the area for herself. Assuring us that the Zamboanga Peninsula is secure regardless of the old stigma attached to its name, Wanda stated, “I personally came here because I want people to know that because ‘the Secretary of Tourism was here’, the more they should come here. I would like to show the world that Zamboanga is safe."

Need more options? Below, four pink sand beaches in the Philippines you need to visit now. No visas needed!

1. Pink Beach of Sila Island

Easily one of the Philippines' prettiest, Sila Island is found along the coast of Northern Samar! Its powdery, sweet-hued shore is the result of pulverized red corals and shelled creatures, called foraminifera, blending with the white sand. These fragments are washed ashore during the southwest monsoon season.

2. Subic Beach

Nope, we're not referring to a mere two-hour drive from Manila. This particular Subic is in Matnog, Sorsogon, and is divided into Subic Laki and Subic Liit (because two beaches are better than one)! The beach's fine, pink-tinged sand also comes from crushed red corals.

3. Tikling Island

If there's anything you need to know, Sorsogon is clearly brimming with rose-tinted shores! Yet another beach found in Matnog, Tikling Island is a hidden gem of pink sand you ought to explore. Brb, booking a flight!

4. Pundaguitan Beach

Also called Parola Beach (yes, of the famous Parola Lighthouses!), this long stretch of pink shoreline can be found in Cape San Agustin, Davao Oriental. Pundaguitan’s candy-colored sand comes from red organ-pipe coral sediments that mix with its original white sand.