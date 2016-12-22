11 Dreamy Destinations You Must Visit in This Lifetime

While there are some people who travel just for fun, there a few who do so to experience the world in a different perspective–they even consider traveling to be a learning experience and very therapeutic. If you’re thinking of unwinding and enriching your life, then why not pack your bags and go on an adventure to these breathtaking places?

1. Venice, Italy

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mrs.thebest

Whether you're single or in a relationship, riding a gondola while being serenaded by a gondolier is definitely a must-experience when you're in Venice.

2. Jeju Island, South Korea

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jeju_korea

Enjoy good food and a serene environment at Jeju Island. Most people even do pre-nup photos here—and it's visa-free!

3. Cartagena, Columbia

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/katknapp

The colorful buildings give off a vintage feel that'll surely make your photos Instagram-worthy!

4. Bali, Indonesia

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mrmonnet

Who could resist the combination of white sand beaches and turquoise waters? Nusa Ceningan Island is in Bali province, and can easily be reached via the suspension bridge on foot or by bicycle or motorbike.

5. Mykonos, Greece

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mykonos_greece

Mykonos is definitely a feast for the eyes; their blue and white infrastructures look perfect with the sunset as backdrop.

6. Tokyo, Japan

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lan0709

Aside from the food and cherry blossoms that Japan is known for, their modern museums that'll spike your interest in technology are also a must-see.

7. Melbourne, Australia

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/visitmelbourne

Spend some quality me-time by touring the city of Melbourne and indulging in their culture. Drop by their arts centers like the Melbourne Arts Precint and the National Gallery of Victoria.

8. Marrakech, Morocco

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/simplymorocco

Fall in love with the intricate designs of Morocco's fine architecture. Mingle with locals, and take photos everywhere—EVERYTHING is photogenic!

9. Chiang Mai, Thailand

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/inrachelshoes

Find inner peace and tranquility as you set foot on the mountainous part of Thailand. It's filled with lush greeneries and temples, so relaxing your mind and body won't be a problem at all.

10. Barbados

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/barbadostravel

Get to experience the beauty of Mother Nature when you explore the botanical gardens, and take a tour around Harrison’s Cave formation. Don't forget to get a sexy golden tan by soaking up some sun at any of Barbados' stunning beaches.

11. Madrid, Spain

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/therestlesstravelers

Another country that's filled with beautifully designed buildings, Spain gives off a colonial feel that takes you back to centuries ago. Aside from touring the city, you've got to try their authentic Spanish cuisine such as Huevos Rotos and Callos a la Madrileña.

*This story originally appeared on FemaleNetwork.com. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.

