10 Things You Need to Know About Mika Dela Cruz

Teen actress Mika dela Cruz practically grew up on television. Like her older sister Angelika dela Cruz, this 18-year-old mestiza beauty was also born to show off her acting chops on-screen. Not to mention, her fair, flawless complexion and double tap-worthy selfies on Instagram remind us what #beautygoals are made of! And now that she’s officially signed with GMA, we’re sure to see more of this promising young star. For now, here are 10 fun facts about her (as told by Mika herself):

1. “I can’t live without my lip and cheek stain—it’s my holy grail amongst all beauty products. I use it every single day. It’s the only thing I put on my face on regular days or whenever I don't feel like putting too much makeup on.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz

2. “I usually just wear basics—anything in black, white, gray, and beige, or something in denim. My personal style screams boyish, comfortable, and minimalist.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz

3. “For my skin care routine, I believe that less is more. The fewer products you put on your face, the better. I just cleanse my skin day and night with the very basic yet effective Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. I also use a detox mask once a week to deep-clean my pores.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz

4. “I love collecting anything that’s related to the ocean. I used to have tons of Ariel (The Little Mermaid) collectibles. I have the spirit of a mermaid and will forever be obsessed with the sea.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz

5. “I eat a lot. Haha! I like to eat while watching animated movies, either to cheer myself up or simply to kill time. Those are my two favorite things to do when I'm sad or feeling down.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz

6. “I always make sure to wash my face and remove my makeup at the end of each day. I like to take care of my skin to avoid breakouts. When I don’t need it, I don’t put anything on my face.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz

7. “Something I’ve learned in showbiz: Learn how to separate work from real life, and don't trust easily. In the industry, you'll learn eventually that not all of them are your real friends. I’m always careful about the people whom I trust and share my personal stories with. It's better to be safe than sorry.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz

8. “If I weren’t an actress, I’d probably be studying a lot. I've always dreamed of going to medical school and becoming a doctor. I’ve been amazed with science at a very young age and up until now I consider it the subject I’m strongest at.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz

9. “My goals in life are not about earning big or living luxuriously. I plan to travel around the world and try out all the different cuisines. I want to make the most out of life, laugh, and create as many special memories as I can.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz

10. “Every night before going to bed, I pray for my family's safety and for the people I love to be happy. I also always ask Him for guidance. I only wish for happiness and love—those are the two things in life that we need the most!”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mikadlacruz