10 Things You Need to Know About Melissa Gatchalian

A digital influencer in her own right, 24-year-old Melissa Gatchalian is more than just your typical fashion blogger. More popularly known as @sartorialpanda by her 42k Instagram followers (and counting!), this Multimedia Arts graduate from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde has a knack for all things creative and visually appealing—her double tap-worthy OOTDs included! Case in point: Preview’s 2015 Best Dressed List where we couldn’t help but showcase her distinct style and flair for fashion.

Here are 10 fun facts about this style star, as told by Melissa herself:

1. "I am a proud dog parent. I'm obsessed with my yorkie, Mochi."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda

2. "I talk super fast when I'm excited."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda

3. "My ultimate crushes are Ansel Elgort and Alexander Skarsgard—Ansel because of The Fault in Our Stars; and Alexander because of True Blood!"

IMAGE imdb.com

4. "People actually get surprised when they find out I work at Sunnies Studios as a graphic designer. (I’m also a freelance graphic and web designer, btw.)"

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda

5. "I'm a carb monster and I'm in love with pastas, fries, rice, etc! I may not look like it but I am really the most matakaw person."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda

6. "I sometimes put off using new makeup when the packaging is just too cute and I don't want to ruin it!"

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda

7. "I love learning anything about space! I check NASA's Instagram and Snapchat accounts when I'm bored."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda

8. "I'm actually super shy and am the worst with small talk."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda

9. "I say a little prayer every time I do my eyeliner. It's always the hardest part of makeup for me!"

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda

10. "I love nature. It's my way of recharging. I get a little drained when I'm in the city for too long."

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sartorialpanda