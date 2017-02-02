10 Things You Need to Know About Barbie Imperial

With her pretty doe eyes and doll-like features, it’s practically a no-brainer as to why Barbie Imperial was named as such by her parents. The 18-year-old mestiza beauty and former Pinoy Big Brother 737 housemate also happens to be one of the newest faces of local retail brand Folded & Hung—she even walked down the runway of Manila Fashion Festival wearing F&H’s Holiday 2016 collection.

Want to know more about this promising young actress? Below are 10 fun facts about her, as told by Barbie herself!

1. “I was a valedictorian when I was in grade school. I love studying. I don't go out or play with my playmates, not unless I’ve already finished my home works or school projects.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itsbarbieimperial

2. “I love denim! When I go out, I wear jeans, sometimes shorts, paired with a shirt and denim jacket and a pair of sneakers. Just something comfy!”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itsbarbieimperial

3. “I am an optimistic person. I always choose to look at the bright side of everything. I always tell myself that everything happens for a reason. That's true and proven. Every time bad things happen to me, I just pray. I believe there's a gain in every pain.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itsbarbieimperial

4. “My favorite movie is Titanic. I watched it for like 70 times now, and I'd always cry during that ‘Jack, come back’ scene.”

IMAGE Paramount Pictures/Titanic

5. “I love the band LANY! Pink Skies and Quit are two of my favorite songs.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/thisislany

6. “Staying at home or at my girl friends' house is my kind of hang out, perhaps watching a movie in bed with our pajamas on. It’s more comfortable.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itsbarbieimperial

7. “I am a Bicolana. I was born in Legazpi City, Albay, Bicol. I am so in love with that place, especially Mt. Mayon.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itsbarbieimperial

8. “I am obsessed with the moon, stars, and clouds. Stargazing is one of my favorite things to do! I especially love pink skies.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itsbarbieimperial

9. “I'm the type of person who's scared of ghosts but still likes watching horror movies.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itsbarbieimperial

10. “I love ice cream! Whenever I'm sad, I just eat ice cream and it makes me happy.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/itsbarbieimperial