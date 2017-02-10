10 Things You Need to Know About the Girl Who Starred in Jollibee's Tearjerker

With the viral Jollibee commercials, we can't help but eye the radiant bride who broke thousands of hearts in less than three minutes. Below, we meet the new Jollibee girl whom we came to know based on her Instagram feed. And by the looks of it, we'll surely see more of her now that she's on our radar.

1. Her name is Melissa Atadero

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero

2. She’s 25 years old and a commercial model to boot.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero

3. She graduated from Ateneo de Manila University with a degree in Communication, Minor in Economics.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero

4. She has a penchant for traveling.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero

5. Her fave traveling buddy? Her long-term boyfriend! They just celebrated their fourth year anniversary.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero

6. She’s perhaps a beauty queen in the making!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero

7. Miles is also a jewellery maker! Alyssa Valdez even wore one of her creations!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/alyssa_valdez2

8. Elle parle français. (She speaks french!)

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero

9. She likes to cook and bake, too.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero

10. You can learn a few tricks on how to up you Insta-game from her feed!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/milesatadero