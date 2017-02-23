10 Must-Visit Shooting Locations for the Ultimate "Goblin" Fan

Goblin may be over, but that’s not going to stop us from dreaming about some of its best (and prettiest) scenes. If you’re a die-hard fan, be sure to save this list for when you find yourself in Korea or Canada.

1. Jumunjin Breakwater in Gangneung

The iconic place where Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak met and talked for the first time.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/gs_tay

2. Baedari Secondhand Bookstore Alley in Incheon

You've seen this bright yellow bookstore in episode six when the two went out for a walk.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/raragil

3. Unhyeon Palace in Deoksung Women’s University in Seoul

Part of the university was shot as the exterior of Goblin's house.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/_alysa99

4. Yongpyong Ski Resort on Mt. Balwang

In episode nine, Eun Tak took a part-time job at this ski resort.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ebyta

5. Cheongna Lake in Incheon

Remember when Goblin got drunk in episode four and then he spilled some of his secrets to Eun Tak? Right here!

IMAGE visitkorea.or.kr

6. Borinara Hagwon Farm in Go-chang

a.k.a. Kim Shin's favorite resting spot!

IMAGE TvN/Goblin

7. Mirinae Holy Site in Gyeonggi-do

Eun Tak summoned Goblin in this church and told him she has finally figured out how to call for him.

IMAGE visitkorea.or.kr

8. Chocolatier Zino in Gyeonggi-do

You're not a real fan of the drama if this place doesn't look familiar. It's their favorite steak house "in Canada!"

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/attracty

9. Chateau Frontenac Hotel in Quebec, Canada

This is the hotel that Goblin owns in the series, and it's also where Eun Tak stayed at when she returned to Canada nine years later.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/worldlillie

10. Parc du Bastion de la Reine in Quebec, Canada

Remember that graveyard where Kim Shin buries his ancestors? It's also the same spot where the couple got reunited in the end.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/nursemaine

*This story originally appeared on Cosmo.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.