10 International Destinations You Should Start Saving Up For

We’re not going to lie to you—visiting these places will require a buttload of money. But an even bigger truth is that they are all worth every centavo. Below are some of the most beautiful places you should start saving up for this 2017, based on 2016's most-searched international destinations on Google in the Philippines.
1. Barcelona, Spain
2. Ireland
3. Universal Studios Singapore
4. Amsterdam, Netherlands
5. Ibiza, Spain
6. Papua New Guinea
7. Florida
8. Grand Canyon, Arizona
9. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
10. Iceland
*This story originally appeared on Cosmo.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.