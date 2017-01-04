 StyleBible Preview
10 International Destinations You Should Start Saving Up For

Plan your travels for 2017!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mari_jasmn
We’re not going to lie to you—visiting these places will require a buttload of money. But an even bigger truth is that they are all worth every centavo. Below are some of the most beautiful places you should start saving up for this 2017, based on 2016's most-searched international destinations on Google in the Philippines.

1. Barcelona, Spain

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/marriottrewards

2. Ireland

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/visitdublin

3. Universal Studios Singapore

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stylescrapbook

4. Amsterdam, Netherlands

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/amsterdamworld

5. Ibiza, Spain

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ibizacliffdiving

6. Papua New Guinea

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/pngtourism

7. Florida

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/visitflorida

8. Grand Canyon, Arizona

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/grandcanyonnps

9. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/panitrotta

10. Iceland

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/everydayiceland

*This story originally appeared on Cosmo.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.

