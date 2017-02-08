10 Date Night Restaurants to Book for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a place where you can dine with your beau this coming Valentine’s Day? We’ve done the legwork for you and picked out one (or two) of the best per city. Whether you’re willing to go all out with fine dining, want to try something new, or would rather enjoy a laid-back, no-fuss night, one thing all these places have in common is that they all offer some seriously good food. A mix of oldies but goodies and new-found favorites, scroll down so you can start on your #VDay2017 planning.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/dineshangrilafort

SAMBA

Location: BGC

Address: Level 8, Shangri-la at the Fort, Manila 30th Street corner 5th Avenue, BGC, Taguig

Contact Number: (632) 820 0888 extension 7247

If it’s dining with a view you want but can’t quite leave the city (Valentine’s day falls on a Tuesday FYI) head to Samba, located at the new heart of BGC’s dining, Shangri-la at the Fort. Overlooking the vibrant cityscape, enjoy a night with a romantic view paired with the South American flavors and unique specialty drinks at this festive Peruvian resto.

Tip: Not recommended for those who dislike seafood.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/backofthehouseph

BACK OF THE HOUSE

Location: Quezon City

Address: FCL Center, 15 Xavierville Avenue, Loyola Heights, Quezon City

Contact Number: (0906) 269 5655

Have you ever considered cooking a meal for your special someone but never really got to do it because, well, you know how to shop better than you can chop? Try something new this 2017 and check out Back of the House. The culinary events space offers a series of themed cooking activities throughout the year, and this coming February 14, they are throwing a special treat for couples. Learn something excitingly new, bond with your beau, and eat to your heart’s content with something you whipped up yourself by joining their Cook Wine Dine Valentine’s Day event.

Tip: Check out their Facebook page for more details.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/dineron16th

DINER ON THE 16th

Location: Kapitolyo

Address: 16 United Street, Kapitolyo, Pasig

Contact Number: (0977) 820 2999

If the perfect date night for you means waffles and milkshakes, then we've found the perfect diner for you. Check out Diner on the 16th in Kapitolyo and let their overloaded milkshakes give you something to post on Instagram. The casual vibe of this retro diner is best for those who just want to enjoy each other’s company over hearty comfort food.

Tip: Share one milkshake with two straws for a super sweet photo that will surely earn you IG hearts.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/mathildepoblacion

BAR MATHILDE

Location: Poblacion

Address: 8483 Matilde Street corner Kalayaan Avenue, Makati

Contact Number: (0956) 229 6048

If you and your man have a shared appreciation for fine liquor, then you’ll probably prefer a laid-back night accompanied by your choice of poison. Bar Mathilde is quietly nestled in Poblacion and ready for those who simply want honest drinks, proper eats, and no drama. The couple that truly takes their drinks seriously will enjoy the straightforward cocktails, wines, and spirits this cozy Poblacion secret has to offer.

Tip: Try their homemade thin crust brick oven pizzas.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/graceparkdining

GRACE PARK

Location: Rockwell

Address: Ground Floor One Rockwell, Hidalgo Drive, Makati

Contact Number: (02) 843-7275

Those who are regulars at Rockwell have probably eaten at one of Margarita Fóres’ restaurant, Grace Park. And if you have, then you can’t deny that the food there just doesn’t get old—it’s gold. Serving comfort food that’s sustainable, organic, and proudly local, the dishes created by Asia’s Best Female Chef for 2016 are for couples who have a shared goal to eat cleaner this year. They can especially relish all the classics this farm-to-table hot spot can offer.

Tip: You can’t go wrong with either the Triple Grilled Cheese & Sourdough Bread or Lamb Adobo Rice.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/charleneanes

MARCIA ADAMS

Location: Tagaytay

Address: JP Rizal Street, Sikat, Alfonso Tagaytay

Contact Number: (0917) 801 1456

Tucked away in the not so busy part of Tagaytay is Marcia Adams. If you don’t mind driving for over two hours for a scenic date, the place will offer you a Tuscan getaway, sans the cost of a plane ticket. Add the rustic feel of the quaint restaurant to a scrumptious Mediterranean menu served over the chilly February breeze and you get the perfect equation for a Valentine’s date.

Tip: Walk-ins are not allowed. Reserve the sunset lounge for a romantic view of the Tagaytay sunset.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/thepurpleowltagaytay

THE PURPLE OWL

Location: Tagaytay

Address: Gardenia Loop, Villa Pura, Tagaytay

Email: thepurpleowltagaytay@gmail.com

One of Tagaytay’s best kept secrets, The Purple Owl will allow you to customize your date to your liking! It is actually an events place that has hosted marriage proposals, birthday parties, anniversaries, and countless random movie nights, so it is absolutely perfect if you want Hearts Day 2017 to be extra special. Just remember that a three-day advanced booking is required to give their in-house design arm time to personalize your date.

Tip: You can’t go wrong with a movie date under the stars.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/lachinesca

LA CHINESCA

Location: Parañaque

Addess: 248 Aguirre Ave, BF Homes, Parañaque

Contact Number: (02) 738 0724

In case you haven’t heard, chef Bruce Ricketts, the man behind favorites such as Ooma, Sensei Sushi, and Mecha Uma just opened a taco joint in Aguirre that people can’t stop raving about. Make a date night out of it and find out why it’s the hottest new taco place in town and why people say it's worth the trip to the South (if you’re not from that side of town). For the low-key couple not afraid to get their hands dirty, the authentic Mexican flavors of La Chinesca will leave you grinning from ear to ear as you leave the homey 19-seater restaurant.

Tip: Order the tuna tostada and ask if their off the menu guac is still available.

IMAGE Bea Jocom

TASTING ROOM

Location: Pasay

Address: City of Dreams, Manila

Contact Number: (+632) 800 8080

If this year, you and your beau would like to take the fine dining route complete with OOTDs to match, then it’s high time for you to try the Tasting Room at City of Dreams, Manila. Create your own menu (choose between a five, six, seven, or eight-course degustation) and dine in a posh setting because you and your partner deserve only the best. Trust us, the food at this place is worth every cent.

Tip: If you have extra dough to spare, their private rooms will give you a more intimate experience and a bonus peek at the kitchen.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/jeffong_

IMPRESSIONS

Location: Pasay

Address: 3/F Maxims Hotel, Newport Boulevard, Newport City, Pasay

Contact Number: (02) 908 8883

Treat your date to a romantic candlelit dinner prepared especially by chef Cyrille Soenen, who also happens to be the only resident Maitres de Cuisiniers de France (that's Master Chef of France, btw!) in the Philippines. Go on a fine dining rendezvous and enjoy a special five-course menu featuring only the best of French cuisine.

Tip: For the main course, we suggest you order Roasted Chillean Sea Bass—it's Chef Cyrille's signature dish and believe us when we tell you that this will be the highlight of your Valentine's date.