The Instagram-Worthy Eyeshadow Trend You Need to Try

To our surprise, the latest makeup trend to hit the Instasphere isn't crazy at all. It's actually pretty wearable! Not to mention, it has us feeling totally nostalgic of summer, too. And with gloomy days ahead of us, it can't be any more timely. Done guessing? It's yellow eyeshadow!

That's right, the sunniest color of them all is here to transport our peepers away from the rainy season. But before you shy away from how bright it is, here are five wearable looks to try:

Go full monochrome and match your yellow ensemble with your eyes!

Try this subtle, highlighted look if you're not ready to go all out!

Don't think the color will work on morena skin? Let this video prove you wrong.

If you're still hung up on peach eyeshadow, we're happy to report that it looks amazing with yellow.

The color works for smokey eyes, too! Just blend in some brown shadow on the crease and you're ready for a night out.

Cop these looks with the products below!

IMAGE Sephora, NARS, J. Cat Beauty

1. Zoeva Blanc Fusion Palette, P1464, Sephora.ph; 2. NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Fashion Rebel, Greenbelt 5; 3. J. Cat Beauty Blinkle Shimmer Eyeshadow, P299, Uptown Mall