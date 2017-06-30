 StyleBible Preview
Preview June 2017 Ylona Garcia Fronts Our Anniversary Issue|Read more »
Beauty | By Nicole Arcano - 2 hours ago

The Instagram-Worthy Eyeshadow Trend You Need to Try

Eyes like the sun.
The Instagram-Worthy Eyeshadow Trend You Need to Try
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/sunniesstudios
Eyes like the sun.
Shares
Pin
Comments

To our surprise, the latest makeup trend to hit the Instasphere isn't crazy at all. It's actually pretty wearable! Not to mention, it has us feeling totally nostalgic of summer, too. And with gloomy days ahead of us, it can't be any more timely. Done guessing? It's yellow eyeshadow!

That's right, the sunniest color of them all is here to transport our peepers away from the rainy season. But before you shy away from how bright it is, here are five wearable looks to try:

Go full monochrome and match your yellow ensemble with your eyes!

Try this subtle, highlighted look if you're not ready to go all out!

Don't think the color will work on morena skin? Let this video prove you wrong.

If you're still hung up on peach eyeshadow, we're happy to report that it looks amazing with yellow.

The color works for smokey eyes, too! Just blend in some brown shadow on the crease and you're ready for a night out.

Cop these looks with the products below!

IMAGE Sephora, NARS, J. Cat Beauty

 

1. Zoeva Blanc Fusion Palette, P1464, Sephora.ph; 2. NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Fashion Rebel, Greenbelt 5; 3. J. Cat Beauty Blinkle Shimmer Eyeshadow, P299, Uptown Mall

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
14 Eye Masks That Will Depuff Your Tired Eyes
14 Eye Masks That Will Depuff Your Tired Eyes
5 Gentler Ways To Remove Your Eye Makeup
5 Gentler Ways to Remove Your Eye Makeup
6 New Brow Products That Will Upgrade Your Eyebrow Routine
6 New Brow Products That Will Upgrade Your Eyebrow Routine
These Are The Best Eyebrows For Your Face Shape, According To A Brow Expert
These Are the Best Eyebrows For Your Face Shape, According to a Brow Expert

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , ,
COMMENTS