Here's the Truth Behind Wearing Makeup to the Gym

You've finally found the time to start (and stick to) a workout routine. Whether it's a light jog or a complete program at the gym, you've vowed to live a healthier lifestyle and we couldn't be prouder of you! But here's a question: do you hit the gym in full makeup? Because the thing is, while there's nothing wrong with looking glam while powering through your workout, you should be wary of the risks of doing so with makeup on.

Makeup creates a barrier on your skin, covering your pores. And when you sweat, oil from your skin and makeup formula mix with your perspiration. With your pores and sweat glands opening up as your body heats up, products get trapped, hindering your skin from breathing. This results in irritation and breakouts.

That said, pre-workout, we suggest you wipe off all traces of makeup. But if you really, really must wear makeup at the gym (can't stop you!), at least keep the product application to a minimum. Be sure they're oil-free, and wipe them off immediately after your workout.

To help you out, here are some beauty products for you to keep inside your gym bag:

Foundation

IMAGE sephora.ph

Benefit Cosmetics Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow!, P2100, sephora.ph

Don't go for a full coverage foundation and opt for a lightweight, sheer, and oil-free formula that will let your skin breathe as you sweat.

Facial Wipes

IMAGE amazon.com

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleansing Cloths, P755, Amazon

Wipe off any residue of makeup as soon as you're done working out. Make sure you take out all the gunk before your pores cool down and tighten again. If any makeup is trapped in your pores, you're more prone to a breakout after a good sweat in the gym.

Sunscreen

IMAGE Calyxta.com

VMV Hypoallergenics Armada face & body shield 60, P1960, Calyxta

Workouts aren't always all indoors. Keep your sun shields up by applying a water-based and oil-free suscreen every two hours!

Brow pencil

IMAGE Calyxta.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, P1400, Calyxta

It's okay to keep your brows on fleek, but fill in only the sparse areas on your brows.

Moisturizer

IMAGE Kiehl's

Kiehl's Ultra facial moisturizer, P980, SM Megamall

Make sure your face is moisturized and hydrated. Go for a lightweight formula that can be easily absorbed by the skin to avoid looking greasy post-workout.