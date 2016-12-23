Review: Glossier's Boy Brow

What: Glossier’s Boy Brow

What it is:

An all-in-one brow product that promises to “thicken, fill in, and groom them into place.”

Glossier Boy Brow, $16, Glossier.com

Current condition:

My first time to try a Glossier product was earlier this year. Their Milky Jelly Cleanser was a total game-changer for me so I was really excited to try out their other offerings, particularly Boy Brow, which received rave reviews from many beauty blogs. I already have long and thick brows so filling in sparse areas has never been much of a concern for me, although my obsession for K-dramas had me helplessly attempting to achieve soft, straight arches. The strands are also really dark, so I always need to coat them with a brow mascara to make the color a little closer to my brown hair.

How I used it:

I placed the order as soon as I arrived in the states and it took four business days for the parcel to arrive at our doorstep. Naturally, I tried it right away, half-expecting to instantly have a set of Cara Delevingne arches. I got the lightest shade, Blond, because I didn’t want my brows any darker than they already are. Unlike other brow mascaras on the market, Boy Brow comes in a creamy wax formula inspired by traditional hair pomade. I wanted to see what it’d look like on its own so I didn’t use any other brow products upon application. And then, thoroughly, I brushed my eyebrows using upward strokes with its tiny tapered spoolie that makes for simpler application.

Conclusion:

The thing I love most about it is that it doesn’t flake. It tames my thick brows and keeps them in place the entire day—winter weather be damned. Think wispy, effortlessly groomed arches. I wouldn’t use it, though, to color my brows if I wanted them lighter. Seeing how I used the Blond shade and ended up with eyebrows still as black as ever, Boy Brow is clearly not a contender for MAC’s Brow Set where coloring is concerned. But then again, that’s not what Glossier is selling; “Boy Brow is about working with what you've got,” says Emily Weiss, founder of the brand. And that, they nailed to a tee. In a nutshell, I’d say it’s the holy grail of brow products if you want to nail the no-makeup look.