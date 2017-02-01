We Found Kim Bok Joo's Lipstick in Weightlifting Fairy

It's also not a secret that we're pretty much obsessed with anything K-beauty, which is why there's nothing that makes our heart skip a beat more than an addictive TV show with on-point beauty looks to boot.

Weightlifting Fairy is already interesting on its own, but we can't help but be curious about Kim Bok Joo's fresh beauty look and how she scores that natural pop of color on her lips. So imagine our giddiness when we finally found out the lip color Lee Sung Kyung wore on the show!

Laneige Two-Tone Lip Bar, P1200, laneige.com

According to HerWorldPlus, Lee Sung Kyung loves Laneige's bestselling lippie. "I'm obsessed with the Two-Tone Lip Bar! You get two hues for the price of one [in just one swipe]. Plus, the creaminess of the formula means it can double up as a [blush] in a pinch," she said. As for her beauty look in Weightlifting Fairy, the actress uses the two-tone lip bar in #4 Milk Blurring to get that perfectly rosy tinge.

