This Bestselling Highlighter by Victoria Beckham Is Back Due to Popular Demand

By popular demand, Victoria Beckham's limited-edition collaboration with Estée Lauder is making its way back to the shelves. Which means, if you didn't get an opportunity to grab a piece of the highly coveted Morning Aura and Morning Mercury, here's your second chance!

IMAGE Estee Lauder

Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Morning Aura Illuminating Creme and Highlighter in Modern Mercury, soon at SM Aura

Morning Aura is an illuminating cream that you can wear alone or under makeup. The micro-pearls produces a sublime glow, which makes it even more tempting to use as an all-over moisturizer, too. Victoria herself swears by this golden bottle, claiming that it tightens the skin as well!

IMAGE Courtesy of Estée Lauder Philippines

Estée Lauder celebrated the relaunch by dolling up the models at Victoria's Autumn/Winter 2017 runway show using the VB collection. The designer's models walked the runway with blinding dewy skin and a tough take on gray eyeshadow. "[The show]'s all about beautiful skin," explains Victoria. "She [the VB girl] looks smart, chic and sophisticated, confident, fresh and strong, but cool."

IMAGE Courtesy of Estée Lauder Philippines

A glowing and flawless complexion is indeed the best accessory! No signs of stress—just pure, effortless confidence.

In addition to the original lineup, the VB X EL collection will also be launching two new products: a matte nude lipstick and a bronzer. According to Estée Lauder Philippines, we'll be getting our hands on these babies locally later this year. Like always, we'll keep you posted!