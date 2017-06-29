9 Things Every Girl Needs in Her Makeup Bag

Curating a makeup bag seems simple, but it's really not. You can't just throw your favorite products into a zip-up kit and call it a day. Because chances are, not everything you put in there will be used. Imagine carrying excess baggage all day!

Hence, everything you pack must have a purpose (or two!) that'll make touch-ups easier. This means leaving those seven lipstick options and that full bottle of foundation at home where they belong. Here's a list of essentials for your decluttering sesh!

1. Face mist

Before retouching your makeup, blot off excess oil with a tissue and rehydrate with a mist. A few spritzes will make your skin seem newly-cleansed.

IMAGE Sephora

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, P809, Sephora.ph

2. Translucent powder



Prevent that cakey look with a finely-milled translucent powder. The colorless pigment won't disturb your foundation color and will mattify your skin without sinking into any fine lines and pores.

IMAGE MUFE

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Pressed Powder, P2250, SM Megamall

3. Powder brush

Although using powder puffs gives the skin an airbrushed look, they're better for initial application. For touch-ups, use a soft powder brush for an even product distribution.

IMAGE Happy Skin

Happy Skin Powder Brush, P499, Powerplant Mall

4. Creamy concealer

After a few hours, your concealer might begin to budge in a few areas. Reapply with a creamy, hydrating concealer to avoid looking overdone. Set the concealer with powder to prolong the wear!

IMAGE Benefit

Benefit Boi-ing Airbrush Concealer, P1200, Glorietta

5. Eyelash curler

Leave your mascara at home and bring an eyelash curler instead. Just make sure that your mascara doesn't smudge and stays on all day so you'd only need a curl boost!

IMAGE F&S

FS Cosmetics Eyelash Curler Slim, Watsons

6. Cream eyeshadow

Bringing an entire eyeshadow palette is a no-no for packing light. For an emergency day-to-night look, slap on some cream eyeshadow with your fingers instead. No blending brushes required!

IMAGE Chanel

Chanel Ombre Premiere Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Undertone, P1950, Rustan's Shangri-la

7. Highlighter

Your skin needs to be glowing 24/7, so having at least one highlighter in your makeup bag is a must. We recommend stick highlighters for quicker application.

IMAGE Revlon

Revlon Photoready Insta-Fix Highlighting Stick, Watsons

8. Eyebrow pencil

In case you scratch your brows by accident, having a pencil on hand will be a life-savior. It can even double as eyeliner if it's creamy enough!

IMAGE Maybelline

Maybelline 3D Cream Pencil, P199, Watsons

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

9. Tint

Compacts tend to weigh down makeup bags, so it's best to bring just one—that being your face powder. For blush, opt for a multi-purpose tint that you can also use to color your lips.

IMAGE The Body Shop

The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain, SM Megamall