This Is the Highlighting Trick That Every Girl Needs to Know

It's always a fun escape to check out the current beauty rage—from contouring to baking. But while it's fun to watch your favorite beauty vloggers trying out the different trends out, it can be pretty intimidating to cop the look in real life, especially if you're still a newbie in the whole beauty department. But before you put your brushes down, know that not all makeup tricks are hard to do and this highlighting trick that we're about to share with you is no exception. So read on because it's time to get lit!

IMAGE Sephora.ph

Try: Burberry Fresh Glow Highlighting Luminous Pen, P1809, Sephora.ph

Before you apply your foundation, use a liquid or cream illuminator and apply it all over your face to score that effortless "glow from within" look. You can also use your illuminator and dab it on the highest points of your cheeks, temples, and the bridge of your nose.

IMAGE Loreal

Try: L’Oreal Pro-spray and Makeup Extender Setting Spray P500, beautymnl.com

A lot of girls tend to skip the setting spray, but if you want to intensify your highlight without breaking a sweat, then a bottle of setting spray is your one way ticket to get lit. After applying your makeup, grab your setting spray, and lightly spritz it on your face. Don't wait for the spray to completely dry and settle before applying your highlight. Instead, wait for about 20 seconds and take a fluffy, pointed brush and apply your highlighter just above your cheekbones, where the light would normally hit you. Applying your highlight on top of the setting spray that hasn't completely set yet will help in intensifying the pigment of your highlight.

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Preview.ph editors.



