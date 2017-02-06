This Buddhist Monk Is a Celebrity Makeup Artist in His Spare Time

We don't know how to prepare you for the thrilling mixture of inner peace and outer beauty coming your way care of the 26-year-old Buddhist monk Kodo Nishimura, who also happens to be a celebrity makeup artist when he's got extra time on his hands. No biggie.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kodinza

While dabbling in the beauty world isn't exactly something we associate with the typically ascetic lifestyle of a monk, Kodo is quick to assure us that his passion for makeup isn't at all in conflict with his Buddhist training—in fact, it was his mentor who assuaged any initial concerns. "It isn't wrong if it helps you deliver your message to people," he confirmed in an interview with BuzzFeed.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kodinza

Kodo's client roster includes the Miss Universe pageant (2014 winner Paulina Vega, too) and numerous fashion shows. In fact, he was very recently in the Philippines for last January's coronation festivities!

He's also been part of the Out in Japan project, which shone a spotlight on prominent members of his country's LGBTQ community, after which he started to offer free makeup lessons to transgender women and others who were interested in learning more about the craft.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/kodinza

"As a Buddhist monk, I want everyone to live happily in harmony. I believe makeup is one of the tools to make yourself happy, and if you're happy, it becomes easier to be kind to others," he told BuzzFeed. "In that sense, I think it's a good link."