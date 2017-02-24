 StyleBible Preview
Beauty | By Marj Ramos - 6 hours ago

These Are the Parts of Your Face Where You Should Be Applying Highlighter

Here's a cheat sheet to getting your glow on!
IMAGE Koji Arboleda
We have an ongoing love affair with highlighter. And we're telling you, it's not like your typical summer fling—this one is definitely for keeps, and we plan to hold on to this dewy, radiant glow for as long as we can! Frankly, we just can’t imagine someone experiencing the almost magical powers of highlighter and not falling in love with it in an instant. If you’ve tried using it and you’re still not as obsessed as we are, then there can only be one possible reason: You’ve been using it all wrong!

To help you out, here’s a basic guide on where to apply highlighter:

IMAGE Koji Arboleda; ILLUSTRATION Gab Gutierrez

Not to make things too complicated, these three are the most important parts of your face to get your glow on: (1) the half-halo, which is the crescent-shaped area connecting your brow bone to your cheekbones; (2) the inner corner of your eyes; and (3) the cupid’s bow, which will give the illusion of a fuller lip.

Applying highlighter on the bridge of your nose and on your forehead is completely optional since it can get pretty humid in the tropics and our T-zone tends to oil up first. So if you don’t want to run the risk of looking greasy, sticking to the chart above is your ticket to a natural-looking glow.

