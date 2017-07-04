 StyleBible Preview
Preview June 2017 Ylona Garcia Fronts Our Anniversary Issue|Read more »
Beauty | By Marj Ramos - 2 hours ago

The Ultimate Beauty Secrets Shin Se Kyung Swears By

The Bride of the Water God actress is our newest K-beauty peg.
The Ultimate Beauty Secrets Shin Se Kyung Swears By
IMAGE twitter.com/habaekbrideTvN
The Bride of the Water God actress is our newest K-beauty peg.
Shares
Pin
Comments

There’s a new K-drama we’re obsessing over—tvN’s Bride of the Water God starring Nam Joo Hyuk (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo) and Shin Se Kyung (The Girl Who Sees Smells) is a fantasy romance we have fallen in love with before it even aired. It tells the story of a water god who descends to earth to meet his mortal bride, which in itself is a mystical plot that’s more than enough to draw us in, tbh. But to take our excitement up several notches, the lead couple also definitely checks all the right boxes!

IMAGE twitter.com/habaekbrideTvN

Of course, there’s no explanation necessary for Nam Joo Hyuk who was a total heartthrob in his previous stint for Weightlifting Fairy. (We all saw another lead role coming for this talented actor!) On the other hand, Shin Se Kyung has been giving us major beauty goals since the drama’s initial teaser was first released. The 26-year-old South Korean actress, who plays a pragmatic neuropsychiatrist named Yoon So Ah in the series, boasts of thick straight brows and a glowing complexion that we’d oh-so love to covet. It was simply inevitable for us to do a quick Google search on all her beauty secrets!

According to AllKPop.com, the actress sees to it that she always eats healthy and stays hydrated. “I maintain a balanced diet and make sure my body gets enough water,” she said in an interview. She drinks more than two liters of water every day and avoids carbonated beverages and coffee.

In addition to that, Se Kyung also relies on the wonders of serum to keep her face looking plump and moisturized. “After shooting, I always apply essence on my face so that my skin [stays] nourished and elastic,” she revealed. She uses mostly products from Atopalm, a Korean skin care brand which she endorses.

Last but not the least, for Se Kyung, this is the most important part of her daily skin care routine—as reported by KPopStarz.com, she swears by “a good night’s sleep.”

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
Here's How Song Hye Kyo Stays Fit And Healthy
Here's How Song Hye Kyo Stays Fit and Healthy
This Beauty Routine Keeps Jun Ji Hyun Looking Forever Young
This Beauty Routine Keeps Jun Ji Hyun Looking Forever Young
Suzy Bae's Beauty Routine Will Change The Way You Cleanse Your Face
Suzy Bae's Beauty Routine Will Change the Way You Cleanse Your Face
Here's How Kim Ji Won Keeps Her Skin Healthy
Here's How Kim Ji Won Keeps Her Skin Healthy

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , , , , , , , , ,
COMMENTS