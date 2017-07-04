The Ultimate Beauty Secrets Shin Se Kyung Swears By

There’s a new K-drama we’re obsessing over—tvN’s Bride of the Water God starring Nam Joo Hyuk (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo) and Shin Se Kyung (The Girl Who Sees Smells) is a fantasy romance we have fallen in love with before it even aired. It tells the story of a water god who descends to earth to meet his mortal bride, which in itself is a mystical plot that’s more than enough to draw us in, tbh. But to take our excitement up several notches, the lead couple also definitely checks all the right boxes!

Of course, there’s no explanation necessary for Nam Joo Hyuk who was a total heartthrob in his previous stint for Weightlifting Fairy. (We all saw another lead role coming for this talented actor!) On the other hand, Shin Se Kyung has been giving us major beauty goals since the drama’s initial teaser was first released. The 26-year-old South Korean actress, who plays a pragmatic neuropsychiatrist named Yoon So Ah in the series, boasts of thick straight brows and a glowing complexion that we’d oh-so love to covet. It was simply inevitable for us to do a quick Google search on all her beauty secrets!

According to AllKPop.com, the actress sees to it that she always eats healthy and stays hydrated. “I maintain a balanced diet and make sure my body gets enough water,” she said in an interview. She drinks more than two liters of water every day and avoids carbonated beverages and coffee.

In addition to that, Se Kyung also relies on the wonders of serum to keep her face looking plump and moisturized. “After shooting, I always apply essence on my face so that my skin [stays] nourished and elastic,” she revealed. She uses mostly products from Atopalm, a Korean skin care brand which she endorses.

Last but not the least, for Se Kyung, this is the most important part of her daily skin care routine—as reported by KPopStarz.com, she swears by “a good night’s sleep.”