The 5 Secrets to Achieving the No-Makeup Look

The no-makeup look is more complicated than it sounds. Although the name itself suggests au naturel, it’s no secret that achieving this supposedly “effortless lewk" requires the actual use of makeup. And to be quite honest, it’s even more difficult to keep the coverage to a minimum while gunning for a flawless finish compared to just simply piling on foundation. We get the dilemma, we tell you!

To help us master the art of this fresh, barely-there makeup, we had to seek the help of an expert in the “no-makeup look” territory. Celebrity makeup artist Anthea Bueno knows it like the back of her hands, and luckily, she was willing to share with us the tricks of the trade.

She breaks them down below:

1. “Conceal and powder only where needed.”

Opting for heavy-coverage foundation will ruin your chances of nailing this look before you even begin. As we’ve already mentioned, keeps things to a minimum; the goal is to make it look as natural as possible.

IMAGE Laura Mercier, NARS

TRY: Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, P1750, Beautymnl.com; NARS Soft Velvet Loose Powder, Rustan's

2. “Highlight high points of the face, like the bridge of the nose, high points of the cheeks, cupids bow, inner corner of the eyes, and center part of the lids.”

Achieve healthy-looking skin by getting your glow on! Ideally, you should be applying highlighter where the light naturally hits your face.

IMAGE Glossier, Burberry, Benefit Cosmetics

TRY: Glossier Haloscope, $22, Glossier.com; Burberry AW16 Runway Palette, P4846, Sephora.ph; Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Shy Beam Matte Highlighter, P1500, Greenbelt 5

3. “Use your bronzer as a wash of eyeshadow.”

To achieve a more natural look, ditch the pinks and smokey greys for a neutral palette to give your peepers a tinge of color.

IMAGE TheBalm, Michael Kors

TRY: TheBalm Betty-Lou Manizer Bronzer/Shadow, P1237, Sephora.com; Michael Kors Bronze Powder, P2585, Beautymnl.com

4. “If you have lashes that are long enough, just put mascara. If not, use individual lashes.”

Let your pretty doe eyes take center stage, but don’t overdo it by putting on a set of bold falsies. A coat or two of mascara will do, but if you want it a little more dolled up, opt for individual lashes that you can customize as you see fit.

IMAGE MAC Cosmetics, Maybelline

TRY: MAC Cosmetics 30 LASH, SM Megamall; Maybelline Volum’ Express Falsies Mascara, P459, Beautymnl.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

5. “I use the lipstick as blush so it stays monochromatic and maintains the skin texture. [Using the same] coral-toned lippie, I also stain the lips and add lip balm so it doesn't look too made up.”

The key is to choose a lipstick that’s closest to your natural lip color, and then to use that for both your lips and cheeks for a consistent soft wash of color.

IMAGE Ilia, Maybelline

TRY: Maybelline Color Sensational Powder Mattes in Make Me Blush, P299, Beautymnl.com; Ilia Multi-Stick in I Put A Spell On You, P2189, Sephora.com