The Recommended Skin Care Routine for Dry and Flaky Skin

The number one priority when dealing with dry skin is—you guessed it—hydration. And for us, rehabilitating dry skin means using more than one moisturizer. Especially if you experience tightness, dry patches, and flaking, you definitely need a skin care routine that's a little more elaborate. Read on for our guide to achieving healthy, moisturized skin!

Step 1: Makeup Remover

Remove your makeup with an oil-based cleanser to break down the products properly and effectively. It's advised to avoid ones that contain a high concentration of alcohol as well, so makeup will slide right off instead of clinging to your dry patches.

Step 2: Cleanser

If you have dry skin, try your best to avoid foam cleansers. This is because most foaming cleansers have a high pH level that will damage your skin's moisture barrier. Instead, use cleansing creams or cleansing lotions that won't strip your face of moisture.

Step 3: Exfoliate

To deal with dry patches and flakiness effectively, make exfoliation a habit. You can use gentle physical exfoliators, cleansing brushes, or exfoliating pads for stubborn spots, then turn to chemical exfoliators like AHAs to prevent them from reforming.

Step 4: Pre-treatment/Lotion

A trait of dry skin that we admire is its ability to soak up products like a sponge, so if you want to give it extra TLC, nourish it with a pre-treatment. This step will help your moisturizer and emulsion penetrate the skin's layers deeper while giving it essential vitamins. Think of it as a skin care primer!

Step 5: Essence/Emulsion

Compared to oily skin, dry skin tends to recover slower from irritation. The lack of moisture is to blame for this, but you can, of course, remedy this with your skin care. We suggest adding a hydrating essence that contains skin repairing ingredients, like collagen and hyaluronic acid, to your routine!

Step 6: Moisturizer

If your essence or emulsion isn't enough moisture for you, go ahead and apply a more emollient moisturizer. Look for ingredients like ceramides, moisturizing oils, and niacinamide to ensure their efficiency!

Step 7: Hydrating Overnight Mask

Your routine's last step should make sure that your skin absorbs everything that you gave it. A sleeping mask, for example, will provide a hydrating layer over your skin to avoid moisture loss. Plus, there's no need to wash it off after!

