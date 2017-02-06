4 Things You Really Need to Invest in for the Sake of Your Skin

For us, the ideal beauty budget allocation is 70% skin care and 30% makeup. Call us biased, but we think that some steps in our beauty routine give us a better bang for our buck! Below are four products that are especially worthy of your investment:

1. Eye Cream

Undereye circles and wrinkles aren't issues you can address with just any eye cream. The ingredients list has to be just right for you, and your choice of eye cream should produce the most optimal results. It may take you a couple of tries until you find the best one, but the search will be worth it.

IMAGE Origins

Origins Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream, SM Makati

2. Serum

Serums are supposed to be packed with rare ingredients that work with your specific skin concerns. A serum that's worth your money is one that contains a good concentration of the ingredients you need, so it's always important to check the ingredients list.

IMAGE Sephora

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, $105, Sephora

3. Night Cream

If you're not the type to have more than three steps in your nighttime beauty routine, you should invest in a potent night cream that does it all. This way, you'll be able to address skin concerns with just one product that you know actually works.

IMAGE Rustan's

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, Rustan's Shangri-la

4. Facials

As effective skin care products can be, it's still essential to visit skin experts from time to time. Invest in good facials and consultations with a reputable dermatologist to guarantee results that are worth your hard-earned cash.

IMAGE Belo Medical Group

Belo OxyGeneo Facial, P6600/per session (face), Belo Medical Group – S Maison branch