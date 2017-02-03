 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Beauty | By - Just now

Review: Daiso's Hair Removal Spring for Self-Threading

No more weekly waxing salon visits for me.
IMAGE Gab Gutierrez
What:

Daiso's Hair Removal Spring

What it is: 

A spring designed especially for self-threading facial hair

IMAGE Gab Gutierrez

Daiso Hair Removal Spring, P88, Glorietta 3

Current condition:

Quick backstory! I found this divinely affordable spring thing in a Daiso store tucked somewhere deep in a random Cavite mall, while taking a dinner break on the way home from Tagaytay. All text on the packaging was in Japanese, but there were juuust enough illustrations on the carton to tell me that it was a spring designed for removing facial hair.

While I don't exactly grow a beard or anything, I try to always make sure that I'm totally free of facial fuzz, especially along the upper lip area. My tenacity leads me to visit a threading or waxing salon every other week, which, let's admit, can burn a hole in both your pocket and your schedule bookgoing to the office straight after an appointment? No thanks. A smarting, red snout isn't one I'd ever present to my boss, tbh.

The best part is that it cost me 88 pesos, and it works like magic.

How I used it:

Hold the spring against the area of your face you want to de-fuzz, then roll between your fingers like this:

via GIPHY

Conclusion:

Voila! Mini-moustache gone in a snap. And with that, I'm never getting my pout threaded ever again.

