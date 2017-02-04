Regine Velasquez is Now a Makeup Artist Too

If you've ever wanted to book Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez to do your makeup, your chances are now looking pretty good! In the latest fashion show of local fashion designer John Herrera, Regine whipped up her makeup brushes to create an eagle look on one of the models, proving that she is indeed more than just a singer or an actress.

IMAGE FACEBOOK/RioGuingab

What started as a casual remark about hiring Regine as a makeup artist led to the singer taking the idea seriously and actually pushing through with it. "She would love to venture into fashion [and] makeup to shake things up a bit," John says. He then saw it as the perfect opportunity to enlist Regine's help with his latest collaboration with electronics company Epson.

IMAGE FACEBOOK/RioGuingab

"I asked her if she can do the makeup of my model for the 4pm press conference, and she said yes. She came on time and I was very happy with the outcome! She's truly an artist, [and she] made a judgment call over the eye makeup to give the model the look of an 'Agila', which helped with my creative vision a lot." To which, he added: "[Regine's] hands were shaking at first; she was so adorable. Later on the model told me she was singing to herself, I figured it was to calm her nerves. Lucky model Alaiza got a free concert from the Songbird."

IMAGE FACEBOOK/RioGuingab

According to the designer, Regine is actually used to doing her own makeup "whether it's in tv guestings, soaps, or even her own concerts." And as for a possible career in makeup artistry, John says Regine's future in the beauty department looks bright. "MAC Philippines' head make up artist Byron Velasquez was so impressed! He messaged me yesterday asking if Regine wants to be a MAC brand ambassador."