This Is How to Make Your Red Lip Last Through Noche Buena

Wearing a red lip to your Noche Buena may seem like a waste of time, but there are numerous ways to ensure a festive budge-proof pucker. Liquid lipsticks, for that matter, are the best products to swipe on for holiday looks. We love how they dry down to a solid matte finish and don't transfer even when we eat! And if you're worried about them being too drying, here's a trick we found that'll solve that for you:

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/delosreyesjason

In this look, makeup artist Jason delos Reyes layered a clear lip gloss over Gabbi Garcia's matte liquid lip. The gloss is key here because it will provide a hydrating layer that'll prevent your lipstick from cracking and peeling off when you eat. And when you blot your lips after a meal, it'll mostly be the lip gloss that will transfer. Now you won't have to worry about reapplying!

IMAGE Colourpop, MAC, MUFE

Colourpop Ultra Matte Lip in Creeper, Calyxta; MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick in Feels So Grand, Powerplant Mall; Make Up For Ever Plexi Gloss, SM Megamall