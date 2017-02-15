8 Oil-Free Moisturizers to Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Summer

Maintaining a proper skin care routine during the summer can be tough. Everything will either turn you into an oil slick, or simply won't be hydrating enough. It's a struggle, we know! Luckily, there are a ton of reliable, lightweight, and oil-free products to turn to when the weather gets humid. And this week, our attention is on moisturizers.

Below, we have eight products that'll help you stay fresh and hydrated the entire season. Take your pick before the sun takes over!

IMAGE Kiehl's

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream, SM Makati

Gel moisturizers are a sure hit for the summer because not only are they lightweight, they're also refreshing!

IMAGE Laneige

Laneige Water Bank Gel Cream, P1750, SM Megamall

This water-based moisturizer feels light and will surely keep you hydrated all day!

IMAGE Sephora.ph

First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Oil-Free Mattifying Gel Moisturizer, P1809, Sephora.ph



Battle shine while giving your skin ample moisture with this mattifying gel.

IMAGE Etude House

Etude House Ac Clean Up Gel Lotion, P748, SM Mall of Asia

Keep your acne-prone skin fresh, moisturized, and secure from irritation with this weightless gem.

IMAGE Mizon

Mizon Snail Recovery Gel Cream, P550, Beautymnl

Not all skin care with snail ingredients are sticky. Try this lightweight gel cream to hydrate and calm any irritation!

IMAGE Beautymnl

COSRx Aloe Vera Oil-Free Moisture Cream, P850, Beautymnl

After a long day in the sun, reduce redness with a shot of aloe vera.

IMAGE Clinique

Clinique Moisture Surge Extended Thirst Relief, P2600, Rustan's Makati

Your nighttime skin care should be lighter in the summer, but that doesn't mean you have to skimp on moisture. Try this one for size!

IMAGE Sephora.ph

Philosophy Take A Deep Breath Oil-Free Oxygenating Gel Cream, P2003, Sephora.ph

Prep your skin for a nightly detox with this detoxifying gel cream loaded with antioxidants. You'll be greeted with a glowing skin when you wake up!