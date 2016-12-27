Hairstyles to Ring in the New Year With, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

The only new year's resolution that's fun to keep is the promise of a new look. Your last mid-year chop and color have probably grown and faded by now, so a hair update is definitely in order. Below, we have 2017's hair trend forecasts from our local hair experts. Read on to save yourself hours of scrolling on Pinterest!

1. Chin length bob and Balayage ombré

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/santiagoraymond, jayweehair

Hair that channels the chicness of a French girl will make a comeback, according to celeb hairstylist Jay Wee. Celebs like Anne Curtis and Jodi Sta. Maria are already rocking this look, and it'll only get bigger in 2017. For color, Jay thinks that balayage ombrés like that of Liza Soberano and Yeng Constantino's will be a better and subtler alternative to the dip-dye ombré.

2. Manicured shoulder-length cuts and natural-colored hair

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/antheabueno, ethandavid_

Polished yet easy to maintain hair are the looks that Mong Amado envisions for 2017. He thinks that women who are always on-the-go will appreciate the look and feel of manicured shoulder length hair. With color, Mong recommends taking a break from the crazy colors and styles of 2016 by sticking to natural hues!

3. Eye-length fringe and sombré brown hair

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/ethandavid_, santiagoraymond

While most trends point to the short hair route, Mark Rosales knows not everyone will be comfortable riding that bandwagon. He suggests eye-length fringe as a look-changer that doesn't cut off much length. And if you're up for some color, opt for a low-maintenance soft ombré (sombré) using a natural shade of brown as your base color. This coloring technique resembles the balayage, but the contrast between light and dark is less stark.

4. Dual-colored hair and technicolor

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/antheabueno, itscamilleco

Mycke Arcano's picks are perfect for those who didn't get to try colored hair last year. An ombre with two colors like Arci Munoz's is a good start, then you can switch it up with technicolored hair like Camille Co. According to Mycke, technicolored hair gives the hair dimension naturally, since it effortlessly plays with highlights and shadows.

Which style are you starting the year with?