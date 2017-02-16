 StyleBible Preview
Preview February 2017 Yassi Pressman Fronts Our Self-Love Issue|Read more »
Beauty | By - 6 hours ago

NARS Is Launching 10 New Shades of Matte Lipstick and We Are Obsessed

They even have it in midnight blue!
NARS Is Launching 10 New Shades of Matte Lipstick and We Are Obsessed
IMAGE NARS
They even have it in midnight blue!
Shares
Pin
Comments

It's impossible to have enough lipstick. A true beauty junkie can always make room for more, especially if it comes in matte finish!

That said, get those wallets ready, because NARS is coming out with new shades for their Velvet Matte Lip Pencils. The cult favorite product will have a total of 10 new colors, which will include nude hues, lilac, and midnight blue. These shades will be in the product's original creamy and opaque formula, and since they're in pencil form, you can draw precise lines even with the bold shades!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/narsissist

 

Here's more good news: you won't need to wait that long to get your hands on these babies! A little birdie told us that they will be available in the country March this year. Happy swatching!

MORE FROM PREVIEW.PH
5 Matte Liquid Lipsticks Under P1500
5 Matte Liquid Lipsticks Under P1500
3 Best Local Matte Lipsticks
3 Best Local Matte Lipsticks
The Most Popular Lipstick Shades At Miss Universe 2016
The Most Popular Lipstick Shades At Miss Universe 2016
5 Ways To Avoid Chapped Lips
5 Ways To Avoid Chapped Lips

Shares
Pin
Comments
Read More On This Topic
, , , ,
COMMENTS