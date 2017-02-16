NARS Is Launching 10 New Shades of Matte Lipstick and We Are Obsessed

It's impossible to have enough lipstick. A true beauty junkie can always make room for more, especially if it comes in matte finish!

That said, get those wallets ready, because NARS is coming out with new shades for their Velvet Matte Lip Pencils. The cult favorite product will have a total of 10 new colors, which will include nude hues, lilac, and midnight blue. These shades will be in the product's original creamy and opaque formula, and since they're in pencil form, you can draw precise lines even with the bold shades!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/narsissist

Here's more good news: you won't need to wait that long to get your hands on these babies! A little birdie told us that they will be available in the country March this year. Happy swatching!