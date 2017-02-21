9 Minimalist Products You Need for a No-Fuss Beauty Routine

Minimalist beauty brands have us all figured out. They know we want easy-to-use, no-fuss products that actually work. This stripped-down take on beauty has done wonders to decluttering our makeup collection and transforming our looks to its most au naturel version. Sounds like something you've been dreaming of? Well, we suggest you take a break from the wild side of beauty and get you started with these must-haves.

IMAGE Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer, P1750, Calyxta

Bronzing is easier than ever with this handy stick. It's impossible to over-apply, and most of all, it's matte!

IMAGE Glossier

Glossier Boy Brow, P1000, Glossiermnl

A few swipes of this on your brows will make you forget about your eyebrow pencil.

IMAGE Barney's

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, P1700, TRCY Beauty

Say no to cracked and ashy hands, always.

IMAGE The Ordinary

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% High-Strength Vitamin and Mineral Blemish Formula, P750, Skin Care Curator

Minimalist skin care can be effective and potent, and this serum is proof.

IMAGE RMS Beauty

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, $38, RMS Beauty

Finish up your makeup with a natural and glorious sheen. No brush needed!

IMAGE VMV

VMV Hypoallergenics Skintangible BBBB Cream, P1075, Beautymnl

Here's a great alternative to foundation that gives the skin luminosity and sun protection.

IMAGE Sephora.ph

Eve Lom Cleanser, P3853, Sephora.ph

Cleansing properly without water may seem impossible at first, but this balm will definitely convert you.

IMAGE Rustan's

Perricone MD No Blush Blush, Rustan's

Achieve that natural flush in seconds!

IMAGE Jo Malone

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, SM Aura

We can't possibly pick just one from Jo Malone's range of fragrances. We absolutely love how their scents are heavenly and straightfoward.

