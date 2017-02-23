Meet the 4 Newest Pond's Ambassadors!

Last night, Pond's Philippines launched their new and improved formulas designed for the modern Pinay's ever-evolving lifestyle—and along with them, four new ambassadors! “Pond’s wants to evolve with the modern-day Filipina. We want to show her that there is no need to be afraid of the ever-changing environment, because Pond’s is rising up to the challenge and changing with the times," says Apples Aberin, Unilever Head of PR. That said, let's get to know this latest quartet of ladies!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/boopyap

“I noticed that I started getting dark spots from old acne marks and from being under the sun,” reveals Kathryn Bernardo, swathed in a flowing, ethereal Martin Bautista creation. “To protect my skin, I started using Pond’s White Beauty since it has SPF that protects it on the outside, and Vitamin B3+ that whitens from the inside. Using it twice daily really helped me get a rosy, white glow.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/perrytabora

“Having clear skin helps me feel confident, so I always use the Pond’s Acne Clear Facial Wash and Acne Clear Leave-on Gel combo to keep pimples and oil away,” shares Sofia Andres. “I love how it helps my breakouts clear up a lot faster, too.” Isn't she stunning in custom Jaz Cerezo?

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/reeserubin

“They say that the most beautiful faces in the Philippines use Pond’s—and I’m proud to be one of them,” declares Joey Mead King for Pond's Age Miracle, dressed in a high-necked, cutout Martin Bautista piece. “As women, it’s important that we strive to inspire and empower one another. We all have the strength and grace to transform the toughest changes into something beautiful.”

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stylizedstudio

Toni Gonzaga knows what it's like being a first-time mother. “As a new mom, I noticed that the late nights were starting to take a toll on my skin. I tried the new formula, and after just seven days, I noticed that I look a lot fresher and I even got my glow back," she gushes of the new Pond's Age Miracle, clad in a one-shouldered Jaz Cerezo frock.

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/boopyap

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/perrytabora

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/reeserubin

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/stylizedstudio

