7 Face Masks That Will Help Unclog Your Pores

So your pores are clogged. What do you do? Do you scrub it until the dirt comes out? Dip your face into hot water? The answer is no, and no. Better and gentler ways to deal with clogged pores exist, and they go by two words: face masks. We can't stress this enough—these tubs and tubes are skin saviors when you need a quick detox! And the best part? You can just leave them on your skin for a few minutes and they'll do all the work for you. Easy peasy.

Keep scrolling to find your perfect SOS product!

IMAGE Banila Co

Banila Co Heating Gel Mask Volcano, P695, TriNoma

This mask warms up upon application to relax your pores while clearing them!

IMAGE Origins

Origins GinZing Peel-Off Mask, P1650, SM Makati

You're one step away to clearer skin with this peel-off mask. It refreshes, energizes, and detoxifies in one use!

IMAGE Glamglow

Glamglow SuperMud Bundle, P3300, SM Makati

A classic mud mask is just the thing you need for congested pores since it sucks all the gunk right out! This one in particular is a luxurious tub loved by beauty enthusiasts everywhere.

IMAGE Althea

Caolion Premium Hot & Cool Pore Pack Duo, P1090, Althea

This product unclogs your pores in two steps: the first step will steam and "open" pores, and the second will cool them down and tighten. It'll feel like an at-home spa treatment!

IMAGE Laneige

Laneige Mini Pore Waterclay Mask, P1300, SM Aura

Getting rid of excess sebum and dirt is no biggie for this quick-drying, clay gel mask.

IMAGE The Body Shop

The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask, P1195, SM Megamall

The Himalayan bamboo charcoal of this product rids the pores of impurities, while its green tea leaf property detoxifies and exfoliates.

IMAGE Leaders

Leaders Insolution Pore Control Mask, P101, Sephora.ph

Sheet masks can help with your congestion issues, too. Enriched with egg extract, this one will help tighten pores after a few uses.