4 Beauty Trends We're Excited to Try This Summer

As fashion dips its toes into a dreamier scene, the beauty department chooses to take the opposite direction. Many are now drawn to the unkempt, authentic, yet endlessly creative looks.

In its trend report for Spring/Summer 2017, MAC Cosmetics carried four keywords: real, free, wet, and warm. Collectively, these trends imbibe what women actually want to wear; as the brand's Executive Director of Makeup Artistry Lyne Desnoyers puts it, it's "makeup that's created for life and style."

Below, we translate the above-mentioned keywords into wearable trends that you can cop.

1. Real

IMAGE Imaxtree, Sonny Vandevelde of Indigital

Lanvin, Mary Katrantzou, Prabal Gurung

This season, beauty calls for makeup that is real, easy, and visibly worn. It exudes sophistication without looking too done. To steal the look, pair a bare face with something striking—a touch of glitter, a bright lip, or a fully-lined eye.

2. Free

IMAGE Christine Hahn Nymag, Piczo via i-D, Imaxtree

Kenzo, Marques' Almeida, Molly Gaddard

Makeup will never lose its sense of freedom. Let your free spirit run wild with colorful looks crafted in the most unexpected ways. On the cheeks, try exaggerated blush in its more wearable form—draping, perhaps? On the eyes, color your lids with a pastel eyeshadow or coat your lashes with a bright hue for an eye-opening statement.

3. Wet

IMAGE MAC Cosmetics, Imaxtree

Altuzarra, Blugirl, John Galliano

Gloss is still in, from the skin to the eyes. Lived-in eye makeup from the night before, like the smudged kohl and colored gloss at Blugirl, is the way to go for a sensual vibe. But if it's your skin that you like dewy, experiment with contrast by creating a matte bright eye.

4. Warm

IMAGE Imaxtree, Savoir Flair

Paul Smith, Roksanda, Missoni

Be one with the season and warm up your looks. A light wash of pink on the eyes a la Paul Smith will remove the need for blush. For something more rugged, take the rough yet feminine route with a crimson lip plus peachy lids reminiscent of the Roksanda girls. Or, take a cue from Missoni and surround your peepers with sandy hues then coat both your lower and upper lashes with mascara to open them up.