MAC Cosmetics Is Releasing a New Eyeliner and It Looks a Lot Like a Pizza Cutter

MAC Cosmetics is out to change the makeup game by combining two things that bring people together: pizza and eyeliner. Makeup artist Michael Patterson posted a preview of the brand's new eyeliners for Fall 2017 on Instagram, and we couldn't help being intrigued by its unique shape. The tiny roller wheel reminds us of a pizza cutter!

IMAGE INSTAGRAM/makeupbymichael

In the post, Michael described the product as "a roller liquid liner for razor sharp definition," and the wheel applicator is supposed to make lining the eyes easier. Watch it in action below!

The "sharp" applicator allows creating very thin and precise lines, so you can say goodbye to your wonky eyeliner with this one!