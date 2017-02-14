Here's Your First Look at Nadine Lustre's New Perfume

After keeping all of us on our toes with all the breathtaking teasers, Nadine Lustre has finally broken the mystery behind the hashtag #LadyLuster. Ladies and gents, introducing your new fragrance obsession, Luster by Nadine.

IMAGE BJ Pascual

Luster is a limited-edition fragrance created by the actress herself. It takes inspiration from love potions, and it's basically a sweet and floral scent that, in Nadine's words, "will make you fall in love again."

IMAGE Cool Girl

Watch the video below to see Lady Luster in motion!

Keep checking its official website, coolgirl.ph, if you want to place an order. Be warned, though: People are already going crazy to get their hands on it!