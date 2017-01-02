 StyleBible Preview
LOTD: Rogue One's Felicity Jones is a Seventies Dream

Too groovy!
IMAGE Getty Images
Can we please talk about Star Wars: Rogue One?! Aside from the critically-acclaimed plot and cinematography, we fashion girls couldn't help but notice another delightfully subtle canon reference: the 1970s beauty notes, of which Diego Luna's late sixties Paul McCartney (circa Sgt. Pepper's, to be specific) 'do and Felicity Jones' kohl-smudged stare were headliners.

IMAGE Getty Images

Even in real life, Felicity oozes a certain vintage charm. Her look at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival is undeniable prooftousled, middle-parted full fringe, heavily-mascaraed lashes, and a mod matte nude lip. One glance and we're absolutely convinced: she's officially our favorite modern-day Seventies dream girl.

