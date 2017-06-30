 StyleBible Preview
LOTD: This Nude Lipstick Looks Amazing on Warm, Fair Skin

It's hydrating, too!
LOTD: This Nude Lipstick Looks Amazing on Warm, Fair Skin
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/rickmcalderon
It's hydrating, too!
Some people might think that those with fair skin don't struggle at all when it comes to finding lip colors that suit them. However, we're telling you now that this isn't necessarily true. Many fair-skinned Filipinas have strong warm undertones that can clash with several hues. So when looking for a nude lipstick, it's not as simple as going for any light pink.

If you're as fair and warm as Max Collins, avoid colors that are too light, too pink, or too brown. Complement your warm undertones with a muted rosy pink that'll give you just the right shade to brighten your complexion. Max's lip color in this photo definitely hits all the right spots!

Luckily, we found the exact product that she's holding up for your reference. Here it is:

IMAGE Zurivip

EB Advance Matic Lipstick in Sahara Sunset, P185, Watsons

Try it and tell us how it looks on you!

