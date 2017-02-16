LOTD: Maricar Reyes-Poon's Latest Chop Will Be Your Summer Hair Peg

 StyleBible Preview
Her hair stylist will break it down for you!
IMAGE INSTAGRAM/maricareyespoon
Maricar Reyes-Poon joins the band of girls who has recently chopped their hair short just in time for summer. The actress even documented her drastic haircut online:

The result? A pixie-like dreamy hair that frames her face perfectly!

IMAGE Jigs Mayuga

In an Instagram post, Alex Carbonell of Studio Fix detailed Maricar's cut, just in case you'd want the same for your strands. He breaks it down into four points: asymmetrical fringe, a semi-undercut and textured flat sides, layered cut at the back, and a deep sidecut at the crown.

Remember to consult a hair stylist first before getting a super short hair cut, though! Keep in mind the shape of your face so it would flatter you best. Now, are you ready to forego your long mane?

